Iran warns snapback move is baseless amid aftermath of Zionist and US strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed the possible use of the snapback mechanism as politically motivated and baseless, warning that any such move would be met with a proportional response.

Baghaei stated in a press briefing that invoking the snapback clause has neither legal nor political legitimacy and serves purely as a political tool against Iran.

He added, “In light of recent developments, resorting to this unfounded mechanism—devoid of legal, ethical, or political rationale—has become more meaningless than ever.”

He reaffirmed Iran’s continued commitment to the JCPOA, asserting that its scaled-back obligations were a lawful reaction to violations by the United States and other signatories. This response, he noted, aligns with rights enshrined in the agreement.

Baghaei also rebuked European signatories for attempting to exploit the snapback provision while neglecting their own JCPOA commitments. “They lack both moral and legal grounds to invoke such a mechanism,” he concluded.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency remains active and warned that European efforts to trigger snapback would end their role in Iran’s nuclear affairs.

Araghchi further emphasized, “There is no other way forward but returning to diplomacy and a negotiated settlement,” noting that recent conflict has underscored this imperative more clearly than ever.

On June 13, the Zionist regime launched a 12-day offensive targeting Iran’s military, nuclear, and civilian infrastructure. On June 22, the United States escalated the conflict by striking nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

Iranian military forces responded immediately. The IRGC Aerospace Division conducted 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime under Operation True Promise III, inflicting significant damage across occupied territories.

In response to the US strikes, Iran also launched missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia.

A ceasefire came into effect on June 24, bringing the hostilities to a halt.

/129