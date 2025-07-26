Terrorist attack targets IRGC base in Sardasht, Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: One was martyred and another person was injured in a terrorist attack on an IRGC base near the village of Aghlan in Sardasht, Iran's West Azarbaijan Province.

Colonel Shaker, the head of public relations of the IRGC's martyrs of West Azarbaijan base, announced that members of a terrorist group opened indiscriminate fire at an IRGC base near the village of Aghlan in Sardasht a few hours ago, killing one Basij force and injuring another.

Without providing further details about the identity of the group or the motive behind the attack, he stated that this act targeted a military base of the IRGC in the region.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and local officials have not yet issued any additional official statements.

