Basij Chief hails Iran’s victory in 12-day war as historic national triumph

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani, head of Iran’s Basij Organization, has praised the Iranian nation’s resilience and unity during the recent 12-day conflict with Israel, describing it as an “unparalleled moment” in the country’s history.

According to Iran Press, speaking at a commemoration ceremony in Tehran honoring Brigadier Gholamhossein Geybparvar, the martyred Deputy Commander of the Imam Ali Security Command, General Soleimani said the confrontation marked a defining national victory against a technologically superior adversary.

“This victory came at a time when the American power structure was in the hands of an insane individual,” Soleimani stated. “American military-industrial owners—who are all Zionists—supplied the most advanced weapons to the Zionist regime. Yet the Iranian people, through faith and determination, overcame all these pressures.”

The general emphasized that the war demonstrated the strength of Iran’s national unity and the effectiveness of its defense forces, asserting that the enemy was ultimately forced to retreat.

The remarks come amid continued national reflection on the conflict, which saw widespread mobilization across Iran and a series of retaliatory strikes against Israeli and U.S. targets following the initial aggression.

