Separating U.S. and Zionist regime is a strategic error: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Abbas Kabi, a member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, emphasized that any attempt to separate the United States from the Zionist regime in diplomacy is a strategic mistake and a deviation from the correct path.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring 27 fallen clerics and students affiliated with the IRGC and Basij at the Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS) Mosque, he underscored the importance of a resilient and principled foreign policy rooted in national dignity and field authority.

“Pre-war diplomacy differs from wartime and post-war diplomacy,” Ayatollah Kabi stated. “It must reflect national authority, national defense, and the legacy of our martyrs. This kind of diplomacy cannot distinguish between the malicious Trump and the child-killing Netanyahu.”

He described Iran as a nation of resistance and dignity, declaring, “We are the nation of Imam Hussein (AS), and our Husseini spirit remains unbreakable. The martyrs of authority were pure, faithful, and committed at every stage of their lives, building the power of our country under the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.”

Referring to the recent 12-day conflict, he noted that the Iranian response brought humiliation and defeat to the Zionist regime. “The True Promise 3 operation dealt a severe blow to the enemy, showcasing Iran's unshakable resolve and military readiness,” he said.

Ayatollah Kabi stressed that while Iran supports negotiations, they must reinforce the nation’s battlefield successes and preserve its strategic gains. “We support talks—talks that are rooted in strength and honor, not weakness. Post-war diplomacy must secure the achievements made through sacrifice.”

In his closing remarks, he attributed Iran’s victory in the 12-day war to divine support and the blood of the martyrs, declaring that Iran's armed forces, under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei, are stronger than ever and prepared to deliver even harsher blows to their enemies if necessary.

