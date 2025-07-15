  1. Home
Four Israeli soldiers killed in separate Gaza attacks, media reports confirm

15 July 2025 - 08:36
Israeli media on Monday confirmed the deaths of four Israeli soldiers in separate incidents across the Gaza Strip, as fighting continued in multiple areas.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli media on Monday confirmed the deaths of four Israeli soldiers in separate incidents across the Gaza Strip, as fighting continued in multiple areas.

According to the reports, the fatalities occurred in Khan Younis, Jabalia, the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, and Al-Shuja’iyya—four zones that have seen intensified clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters.

According to IRNA, earlier in the day, Palestine Online had reported that a military vehicle had been struck with an anti-tank rocket, killing two Israeli soldiers and injuring two more. Israeli outlets later verified that four distinct attacks had taken place, resulting in a confirmed death toll of four.

Several Israeli publications criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the continued military campaign, accusing him of risking soldiers’ lives in a war they described as “futile” and politically motivated, aimed at preserving his ruling coalition.

