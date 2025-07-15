Iraq affirms serious desire for Iran-U.S. agreement

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stated that there is a “serious desire” for a potential agreement between the United States and Iran.

Al-Sudani’s remarks point to a possible diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran, emerging amid heightened regional tensions. His emphasis on Iraqi sovereignty and Baghdad’s mediation efforts highlights Iraq’s expanding role as a stabilizing actor in West Asia.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Al-Sudani called a U.S.–Iran agreement “possible,” citing Iran’s commitment to diplomatic engagement.

He rejected allegations of Iranian control over Iraqi affairs, saying, “There is no Iranian management of Iraqi affairs... Iraq is not, and will not be, subordinate to anyone.”

His comments reflect Iraq’s measured diplomatic posture, striving to stay neutral in conflicts involving Iran and Israel.

By reaffirming Iraq’s independence and openness to mediation, Al-Sudani seeks to navigate turbulent geopolitical dynamics while strengthening his domestic political standing.

In response to an Israeli airstrike that breached Iraqi airspace, Baghdad filed a complaint with the United Nations Security Council and acted to prevent further escalation.

