Iraqi Prime Minister voices strong support for Iran in wake of Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani has expressed firm backing for Iran following recent Israeli attacks, declaring that the two neighboring countries “stand in the same trench” against shared threats.

According to Mehr, during a meeting with a visiting Iranian parliamentary delegation in Baghdad on Monday, Al-Sudani commended Iran’s military response and leadership, labeling Israel’s actions as “criminal and unacceptable.”

He emphasized the close bond between Iraq and Iran, noting Iraq’s firm opposition to the violation of its airspace by Israeli aircraft—a concern that has been formally raised on the international stage.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening regional stability, expanding cooperation in nuclear energy, and intensifying efforts to combat the terrorist group ISIL.

In a joint assessment of Israel’s recent military actions, officials from both sides agreed that the attacks were not aimed at curbing uranium enrichment, but rather were designed to hinder Iran’s broader strategic progress.

The meeting concluded with a warning against the dangers of Israeli warmongering, underscoring the need for continued unity and coordination between Iraq and Iran in confronting regional challenges.

