Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust Kargil Awarded Global Imam Khomeini Award

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, Kargil (India), has been honored with the first biennial International Imam Khomeini Award.

The recipients of this prestigious global award were announced during a special ceremony held in Tehran, organized by Iran’s Ministry of Culture.

The ceremony was attended by Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Imam Khomeini, senior government officials, scholars, intellectuals, and guests from various countries.

At the conclusion of the event, distinguished individuals and institutions from 14 countries were presented with the Global Imam Khomeini Awards in recognition of their services.

The Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, based in Kargil in India’s Ladakh region, was selected for this international honor in recognition of its effective role in social services, educational activities, and the promotion of interfaith harmony.

The Trust has long been actively engaged in social welfare, the advancement of education, and in strengthening peace, tolerance, and mutual respect among different religions and communities.

The Global Imam Khomeini Award is presented to individuals and institutions that make outstanding contributions to humanity, justice, unity, and social service in the light of Imam Khomeini’s thoughts and teachings.

The awarding of this honor to the Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust Kargil is being regarded as a matter of pride not only for the institution itself but for the entire Ladakh region.