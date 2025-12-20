Iran’s Supreme Leader’s Representative in Africa Congratulates IKMT on Receiving First “Imam Khomeini Award”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam Mehdi Mahdavi Pour, Iran’s Supreme Leader’s representative in Africa, met with Haj Asghar Ali Karbalai at the Imam Khomeini Institute in Qom, congratulating him on receiving the first-ever Imam Khomeini Award.

On Friday, 19 December 2025 (28 Azar 1404 AH), Hujjatul Islam Mehdi Mahdavi Pour, the Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in Africa, met with Haj Asghar Ali Karbalai at the Qom office of the Imam Khomeini Institute (IKMT).

During the meeting, Mahdavi Pour congratulated Karbalai on being awarded the first-ever “Imam Khomeini Award” and praised the Institute’s extensive scholarly, cultural, and missionary efforts. Highlighting the dedication and enthusiasm of students at the Qom branch, he remarked:

"Alhamdulillah, valuable activities continue with high zeal and dedication at the Qom branch of the Institute."

Mahdavi Pour also quoted a notable saying of Imam Ali (AS):

"Seize opportunities, for they pass like clouds,"

Urging students to make the most of available scholarly, spiritual, and missionary opportunities.

The meeting underscored the Institute’s ongoing role in fostering religious education, cultural awareness, and community outreach among students in Iran and abroad.