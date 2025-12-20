Photos: Foreign guests of Imam Khomeini World Award meet Secretary-General of AhlulBayt World Assembly

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Thursday afternoon (December 18, 2025), foreign guests of the Imam Khomeini (RA) World Award met with Ayatollah Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly. The meeting was attended by Qadir Akaras, Ali-Asghar Kazemi, and Abbas Kazemi from Turkey, as well as Jafar Gonzales from Spain. Also present were Mr. Rabani, Director General of Scientific Cooperation at the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, Mr. Farahani, Director General for Arab and African Affairs, and Mr. Rafati, head of the organization’s Qom office.