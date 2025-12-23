US considers punitive measures against Spain over restrictions on Israeli arms shipments

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States is considering punitive measures against Spain following Madrid’s decision to bar Israel-bound vessels from docking at its ports and to restrict the transit of weapons shipments through its airspace.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, Washington views these Spanish actions as an “infringement on the freedom of maritime trade” and a direct violation of U.S. military activities. This is particularly significant as the U.S. operates two strategic military bases in southern Spain, located in Morón and Rota.

The U.S. State Department previously described Spain’s stance as “highly concerning” for a NATO member, asserting that it weakens strategic cooperation.

This escalation comes amid a series of solidarity measures taken by the Spanish government regarding the Palestinian cause, which include banning the export of arms and aviation fuel, as well as barring individuals allegedly involved in “genocide” in Gaza from entering its territory.

