Iceland Withdraws from Eurovision 2026 over Israel’s Participation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iceland has declared its withdrawal from the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, joining other European nations that have canceled their participation in protest against Israel’s inclusion. The decision was justified by citing Israel’s crimes against Palestinians.

The announcement came from Iceland’s national broadcaster, RUV, after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed Israel’s participation in the contest scheduled for May in Vienna.

RUV stated: “Considering the public debate in Iceland and the reactions to the EBU’s decision last week, it is evident that neither joy nor peace can be achieved with RUV’s participation in Eurovision. Therefore, RUV has decided to inform the EBU that it will not take part in next year’s contest.”

The broadcaster added: “Eurovision has traditionally aimed to unite the Icelandic nation, but it is now clear that this goal cannot be fulfilled. On these program-related grounds, the decision has been made.”

Before Iceland’s withdrawal, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia had already announced their exit, also citing Israel’s crimes in Gaza. These countries requested a vote on Israel’s participation, but the EBU refused, claiming that new rules prevent governmental interference in the contest.

Critics of Israel’s participation emphasize its genocide in Gaza and accuse the EBU of double standards. They point to the swift bans imposed on Russia by FIFA and UEFA in 2022, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military operations have killed at least 70,354 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and injured 171,000 others, leaving much of Gaza in ruins after two years of war.

