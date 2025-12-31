IRGC forces arrest terror-linked team in southeastern Iran

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) forces have identified and arrested a team linked to terrorist groups in Saravan County, Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

According to a statement released by the IRGC’s Quds Headquarters in Southeast Iran on Wednesday, the arrests were carried out during the ongoing drills titled Security Martyrs-2.

The detained group has carried out several terrorist acts in the Saravan region over the past year.

The operation followed a series of precise intelligence measures that led to the team’s identification and arrest by security forces.

The statement said that, based on initial confessions, the suspects admitted they had planned and carried out targeted operations against security personnel in Saravan under the direction of anti-Iran terrorist groups.

Saravan County is located approximately 347 kilometers southeast of Zahedan, the provincial capital, and lies near the border with Pakistan.