Pakistani Shia Scholar: Imam Ali’s Luminous Life Remains an Eternal Model for Muslims Worldwide

AhlulBayt News Agency: The chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan says the life and legacy of Imam Ali, peace be upon him, constitute an everlasting and practical model for Muslims and humanity at large, stressing that his teachings continue to offer guidance in the pursuit of justice, good governance, and human dignity.

In a message issued on the occasion of the 13th of Rajab, marking the birth anniversary of Amir al-Mu’minin Ali ibn Abi Talib, peace be upon him, Hojatoleslam Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi underlined the unique status of this historic day in the Islamic calendar. He said the birth of Imam Ali inside the Holy Kaaba represents not only the arrival of a towering personality, but also the birth of divine leadership and the institution of Imamate.

“For all believers in God Almighty and the Holy Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him and his family, the 13th of Rajab is a day of joy and pride,” Naqvi said. “On this blessed day, the Commander of the Faithful, the soul closest to the Messenger of God, was born in the House of God—an honor unmatched in history.”

The Pakistani cleric highlighted the unique upbringing of Imam Ali, peace be upon him, noting that his education took place directly under the supervision of the Prophet of Islam, peace be upon him and his family. He said Imam Ali’s constant companionship with the Prophet enabled him to absorb divine wisdom at every stage of life, making his personality a comprehensive embodiment of Islamic values in spiritual, social, and political spheres.

Naqvi stressed that understanding the social and political dimensions of Imam Ali’s life, particularly what is often referred to as “Alawite governance,” requires serious and in-depth research. “In the most difficult and sensitive circumstances, Imam Ali presented a unique and successful model of governance that remains relevant to this day,” he said.

Referring to Imam Ali’s historic letter to Malik al-Ashtar, the chairman of the Shia Ulema Council described the document as a complete charter of justice, ethical governance, and competent administration. He said modern governments, including that of Pakistan, could draw valuable lessons from this timeless text.

Emphasizing the centrality of justice in Imam Ali’s worldview, Naqvi said the Commander of the Faithful’s approach to fairness and equality distinguishes him from all rulers in history. “Justice was not merely a policy for Imam Ali; it was an inseparable part of his personality. People came to know Ali, peace be upon him, through justice itself,” he said.

He added that the concept of “Justice Ali” has gained global recognition, noting that even non-Muslim thinkers have acknowledged the universal value of his principles. Naqvi cited renowned Christian intellectual George Jordac, whose book The Voice of Human Justice highlights Imam Ali’s moral and ethical greatness, as evidence of his global influence.

Concluding his message, Hojatoleslam Naqvi said the virtuous life of Imam Ali, peace be upon him, remains a perfect and practical model for Muslims around the world. He called on believers to follow Imam Ali’s example of patience, tolerance, perseverance, and commitment to justice, and to work toward establishing societies based on human dignity and fairness.

He urged Muslims worldwide, particularly in Pakistan, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Imam Ali with reverence and unity, drawing inspiration from the teachings of the “son of the Kaaba” to strengthen Islamic solidarity and promote justice-driven values across the Muslim world.

