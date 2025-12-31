“Role and Responsibilities of Religious Leaders in Context of Global Challenges” conference Held in Bangkok

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Dr. Shabir Hassa, Chairman of Zahra (S) Academy Pakistan and Secretary General of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, participated in the Global Interfaith Conference held at the Al-Mirath Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

The conference was titled “The Role and Responsibilities of Religious Leaders in the Context of Global Challenges.”

According to the report, Allama Shabir Meesami met with religious leaders and scholars from various faiths during the conference.

Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Imanpour, President of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, and Mr. Nasiruddin Haidari, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Thailand, were also among the key figures with whom Allama Shabir Meesami held important discussions.

During the meeting, Allama Shabir Meesami highlighted and appreciated the roles played by the Central Islamic Council of Thailand and the Islamic Republic of Iran in fostering interfaith dialogue.

He emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony and collaboration and stated, "Practical and institutional relations between Pakistan and Iran are the need of the hour. Such cooperation would allow both nations to benefit immensely."

It is worth noting that the Chairman was accompanied by Maulana Ghulam Ali Abu Zar, Imam of the Al-Huda Islamic Center, and Maulana Syed Mazhar Abbas Zaidi, the Chief Operating Officer of Al-Sadiq Sharia Solutions, along with other colleagues.