Shia Ulema Council Delegation Pays Tribute at Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan paid homage at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The visit was carried out by a high-level delegation that gathered to honor the founder of Pakistan and reflect on his vision for the country.

The delegation was led by the Central Secretary General of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, Allama Shabbir Hassan Meesami. Other members included Central Additional Secretary Allama Syed Nazir Abbas Taqvi; Sindh Provincial President of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, Allama Syed Asad Iqbal Zaidi; Central Vice President Hasnain Mehdi; General Secretary of the Pak Moharram Association, Sarwar Ali; Divisional President Maulana Syed Mazhar Abbas Zaidi; General Secretary Maulana Sajjad Hatmi; along with other divisional and district representatives.

During the visit, Allama Shabbir Hassan Meesami laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and led a collective prayer for the elevation of the ranks of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Slogans expressing patriotism, including chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long Live Pakistan), echoed at the site as the delegation paid its respects.