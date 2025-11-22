Shia Leaders Strongly Condemn Fresh Wave of Targeted Killings in Karachi, Demand Immediate Arrest of Killers

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Central Additional Secretary of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, Allama Nazir Abbas Taqvi, has said that the restart of Shia targeted killings in Karachi is extremely worrying. In the last 10 days, three innocent young Shia men have been martyred at different places. This has caused great concern in the Shia community.

He said that it is the responsibility of the Sindh government and security forces to arrest the terrorists and their helpers involved in these incidents and bring them before the public.

The Central Secretary General of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, Allama Dr. Shabbir Hasan Maisami, expressed deep worry over the recent continuous targeted killings in Karachi. He said that the peaceful atmosphere of the city is once again being spoiled. We demand from those in charge, especially the Sindh provincial government, to take the strongest possible action against these recent targeted killing incidents and expose the truth about the evil elements involved. We are peaceful citizens of this country and always stand in the front line for peace and order. Therefore, we will not allow anyone to destroy the peace of this peaceful city of Karachi.

The President of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sindh (MWM), Allama Hayat Abbas Najafi, said that we strongly condemn the murder of Shia businessman Shabbir Qasim. Last night, while returning home from work, he was ambushed and made a target of terrorism right in front of the VIP gate of Mazar-e-Quaid on a main road in the red zone. This raises big questions about the performance of law enforcement and is very disturbing.

He said that in the last two months, three Shia persons have been targeted by terrorists in different areas of the city, but until today not a single criminal has been arrested by security agencies. Sadly, the government and law enforcement agencies are not taking any serious steps on this grave issue. When will the Sindh government and the Interior Minister take action to arrest the killers of Shia traders?

He further said that the Sindh government itself is protecting and supporting banned terrorist groups in Karachi. If this series of Shia killings is not stopped and the killers are not arrested soon, then all the leaders and parties of the Shia community will be forced to launch strong protests against the government.

He demanded that the Sindh government immediately launch an operation against banned terrorist organizations and arrest the killers involved in targeted killings without delay.

The President of Jafaria Alliance Pakistan, Allama Syed Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi, expressed serious concern over the targeted killing of Shabbir Qasim by terrorists in Karachi and demanded the arrest of the killers from security agencies.

In his condemnation statement, Allama Syed Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi said that on one hand, patriotic Shia people are being put on media trial, and on the other hand, Shia genocide has been restarted. After the martyrdom of Adil Hussain and Muhammad Haider in Karachi, the targeted killing of Shabbir Qasim is a conspiracy to damage the peace of Pakistan.

Allama Shehenshah Naqvi demanded that state institutions immediately arrest the terrorist elements involved in Shia targeted killings and their supporters.