Shia Ulema Council Secretary-General Condemns Suicide Attack in Peshawar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Shabbir Hasan Maisami, the Central Secretary-General of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, has strongly condemned the suicide bomb attack on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Peshawar.

He expressed deep condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

Allama Maisami praised the brave soldiers of the Federal Constabulary, saying:

“The way our security forces stopped the suicide bomber with great courage is truly admirable and deserves high praise.”

He said:

“Such attacks are part of an evil plan to weaken peace and stability in Pakistan. In the past few weeks, terrorist incidents have increased in a very worrying way.”

He added:

“The attacks in Islamabad, Wana, and now Peshawar clearly show that enemies of the country are working under a well-planned strategy to push Pakistan into chaos and instability.”

Allama Maisami said: