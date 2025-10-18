Unity of Muslim Ummah is key to salvation: Pakistani scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Central Secretary General of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan and Vice President of Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan, Allama Dr. Shabbir Hassan Maisami, has said that harmony of thought and stance among Muslim nations is the most urgent need of the present time, as its absence has led to disunity and weakness in addressing the longstanding issues of the Muslim Ummah at the global level.

Speaking at the “Alignment of Positions and Unity of Stance” session held under the auspices of the Muslim World League at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, Allama Maisami emphasized that the pivot of Muslim unity is the sacred personality of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that by following the noble Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Muslims can attain success in both this world and the hereafter.

Allama Maisami warned against the misleading role of irresponsible media, stating that false and baseless reporting weakens the unity of the Ummah. He reminded that the Holy Quran commands: “And do not pursue that of which you have no knowledge” (Surah Bani Isra’il, Ayah 36), urging media outlets to promote truth and justice for the sake of Muslim solidarity.

He stressed that the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) serves as the best model for Muslim unity, and now is the time for Muslims to act upon it collectively to resolve issues like Palestine through a unified stance.

The grand conference was presided over by the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, while Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf was the chief guest.

......................

End/ 257