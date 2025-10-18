Iran declares end of UN Resolution 2231 and nuclear restrictions

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Foreign Ministry has issued a statement marking the expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, along with its associated provisions and restrictions. It also announced the removal of Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program from the Council’s agenda.

The statement emphasized that with the 10-year term of Resolution 2231 ending on Saturday, Iran’s nuclear program should now be treated like that of any other non-nuclear-weapon state under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

From this point forward, Iran is subject only to its rights and obligations under the NPT, with no additional restrictions imposed or recognized, the statement noted.

It further stated that the original reason for placing Iran’s nuclear file on the Security Council’s agenda—verifying the peaceful nature of its program—has been fully achieved.

The ministry added that this conclusion is supported by the fact that no report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has ever indicated any diversion of Iran’s nuclear activities toward military objectives, despite political pressure from the United States and its European allies.

The statement also underscored Iran’s consistent adherence to its nuclear commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal endorsed by Resolution 2231, even under severe sanctions—while Western countries repeatedly failed to meet their obligations.

“Iran pursued transparency and compliance, but the US’s irresponsible withdrawal in 2018 and the failure of the European trio (UK, France, Germany) to honor their commitments severely damaged multilateral diplomacy,” the ministry stated.

Beyond its unilateral and unlawful exit from the deal, the US reinstated sanctions against Iran and imposed even harsher economic measures.

The European trio also ceased trade with Iran and failed to fulfill their pledge to facilitate the US’s return to the agreement.

The statement condemned the trio’s further step of activating the JCPOA’s “snapback” mechanism, which reinstated nuclear-related sanctions from both Western allies and the Security Council.

It asserted that the trio, having failed to uphold their commitments, had forfeited any legal or moral authority to invoke such measures.

The ministry urged the UN Secretary-General to immediately correct misinformation on the UN website regarding the alleged reinstatement of expired Security Council resolutions concerning Iran.

It also described any attempt to revive the Council’s sanctions committees or expert panels as illegal and called on all UN member states to reject US and European claims about reviving obsolete resolutions.

Elsewhere in the statement, the ministry strongly condemned the Israeli regime and the United States for their unlawful and unprovoked military aggression against Iran in June, which killed over 1,000 people—including children—and damaged peaceful nuclear facilities.

The ministry described the attack as “a betrayal of diplomacy and a blatant violation of international law and the NPT framework,” noting the destruction of infrastructure and disruption of Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA.

It expressed appreciation for the responsible positions of China, Russia, Algeria, and Pakistan in opposing European misuse of the JCPOA’s dispute mechanism.

Last month, these countries voted against a draft resolution aimed at delaying the snapback mechanism, while the US and its allies vetoed it.

The statement also acknowledged the abstentions of South Korea and Guyana regarding the draft resolution.

It thanked members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Friends of the UN Charter group for supporting the termination of Resolution 2231, on Thursday and late last month respectively.

The ministry concluded by reaffirming Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and its firm defense of the nation’s legitimate rights, including the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

