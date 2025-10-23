Pro-Palestine activists protest Israeli firms at Seoul arms expo

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dozens of pro-Palestine activists organized a protest on Wednesday in front of the pavilions of Israeli companies participating in the ADEX international arms exhibition, held at Seoul Airport in South Korea, in rejection of the occupation’s policies in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli economic newspaper, Calcalist, reported that the activists waved their red-painted palms near the pavilions of the Israeli Aerospace Industries, Rafael, and Elbit Systems companies, while others demonstrated outside the exhibition hall to protest Israeli crimes in Gaza.

ADEX, which focuses on aviation and space technologies, is one of the most prominent military events in the Asia-Pacific region, and the occupation authorities consider it an opportunity to promote new arms deals with South Korea and other countries and strengthen security relations.

According to the newspaper, the participation of Israeli military industries companies in international exhibitions has suffered repeated setbacks over the past two years, against the backdrop of human rights reports documenting the deaths of tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

.................

End/ 257