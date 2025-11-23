South Korea opens first permanent Islamic art gallery in Seoul

AhlulBayt News Agency: South Korea has launched its first permanent Islamic art gallery at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul.

The new wing, opened on Friday, reflects the country’s growing interest in Islamic civilization and its artistic heritage. Titled “Islamic Art: A Magnificent Journey,” the gallery was created in partnership with the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, Qatar.

Speaking about the initiative, museum officials said the collaboration aims to introduce visitors to the breadth of Islamic artistic traditions and to highlight centuries of craftsmanship across the Muslim world.

The exhibition features a curated selection of works showcasing intricate decoration, geometric precision and the wide range of materials that shaped Islamic art from the West to Central and South Asia. The collection is designed to illustrate how Islamic aesthetics evolved and spread across regions over many centuries.

Museum leaders in Seoul describe the opening as an important step toward deepening cultural exchange between South Korea and the Islamic world. They say it offers Korean audiences an opportunity to explore the diverse cultural and artistic heritage of Muslim societies.

The National Museum of Korea, founded in 1945 and home to more than 220,000 objects, is the country’s leading institution for preserving and presenting Korean history and culture. It also conducts research in archaeology, history and the arts, and regularly hosts temporary exhibitions and educational programs.

The Museum of Islamic Art in Qatar, established in 2008 and designed by prominent architect I. M. Pei, houses one of the world’s most comprehensive Islamic art collections, representing masterpieces from across the globe.

