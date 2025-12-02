Educational courses attract people to Islam in South Korea

AhlulBayt News Agency: Monthly courses on Islamic fundamentals and teachings have succeeded in attracting a large number of people to Islam in South Korea.

According to a report by the Muslims around the world website, the educational program, which is held monthly by the Korea Muslim Federation, serves as a pioneering model for introducing the principles of Islam to those interested in studying it or those who wish to accept it.

These courses serve as a source of religious knowledge and teachings, making it easier for those taking them to understand Islam correctly, and transforming individual curiosity into a solid religious commitment.

This structured educational approach demonstrates the ability of Islamic institutions in South Korea to present Islam in a systematic and in-depth manner, while taking into account the needs of those seeking religious knowledge in a multicultural society.

One of these courses for those interested in accepting Islam was held from November 1 to 22. It covered several basic topics, including Islamic beliefs, history of Islam, teaching about purity and ablution, prayer, and memorizing a number of short Surahs (chapters) of the Holy Quran.

This variety of content provided participants with a comprehensive understanding that would equip them to embark on their new religious journey.

At the end of the course, the Korea Muslim Federation held a certificate awarding ceremony on Saturday, November 29 in the lecture hall on the first floor of its headquarters building. Interested parties were invited to attend the ceremony to share in the joy of the new Muslims and support them as they embark on their new journey.

The event demonstrates the vital role of Islamic institutions in supporting new Muslims, strengthening their religious affiliation, and providing a warm environment that makes them feel part of a cohesive community.

These monthly courses help to strengthen the presence of Islam in South Korea and transform individual interest into embracing the religion and conscious practice.

This continuity provides a clear and safe path for those wishing to convert to Islam and helps build a solid knowledge base that paves the way for integration into the country’s Muslim community.

The success of these programs demonstrates the ability of the Korean Muslim community to organize itself and create effective educational institutions that offer strong content that is relevant to the local cultural context.

The social interactions during the certification ceremony strengthen the new Muslims’ sense of belonging and provide them with moral support as they begin their journey of faith.

The Korea Muslim Federation says it will continue to hold the monthly courses for those wishing to learn about or convert to Islam.

It has announced that the December course will run for four consecutive weeks from Saturday, December 6 to Saturday, December 27.

