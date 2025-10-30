Trump faces protests during South Korea visit

AhlulBayt News Agency: US President Donald Trump faced anti-Trump protests during his visit to South Korea, the final leg of his Asian tour, which began last Sunday in Malaysia and included Japan.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported that demonstrations took place in the capital, Seoul, as well as in the city of Gyeongju, which is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on October 31 and November 1, 2025.

Protesters gathered outside the US Embassy in Seoul, holding banners reading “No to Trump” and chanting anti-US President slogans.

In Gyeongju, demonstrators congregated near the APEC summit venue, carrying signs that read “No to Kings” and “Trump is not welcome.”

This marks the US President’s first visit to the region since taking office in January 2025.

.....................

End/ 257