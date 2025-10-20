South Korean activists rally in Seoul to mark Gaza massacre anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the second anniversary of the Gaza massacre, South Korean activists gathered in central Seoul to condemn the Israeli regime’s atrocities and demand an end to the blockade.

Following reports of a ceasefire and hostage release deal between the Israeli regime and Hamas resistance forces, Palestinians in Gaza took to the streets in celebration.

In Seoul, the coalition People in Solidarity with Palestinians (PSP) organized a mass rally titled “Two Years Since the Gaza Massacre — National Day of Action” at Songhyeon Green Park on October 12, expressing unwavering support for Gaza and its people.

From early afternoon, PSP hosted speeches and performances near Songhyeon Square, featuring messages from Palestinian residents in Korea and local human rights groups.

The group also issued a statement addressing the ceasefire.

“The global solidarity movement that isolated Israel and the United States forced this ceasefire to the table,” the statement read.

“Over the past two years, despite obstacles, worldwide protests and strikes — from Italy to Latin America — have continued, intensifying the isolation of the Israeli regime and undermining the legitimacy of its Western allies.”

However, PSP criticized the truce as superficial, saying it leaves much of Gaza under occupation.

“This is only the first stage,” the group noted.

“The Israeli military still occupies more than half of Gaza, aid remains restricted, and the blockade persists.”

The statement also warned that the ceasefire proposal pushed by US President Donald Trump includes unacceptable conditions such as the disarmament of Palestinian resistance forces and the imposition of foreign control over post-war Gaza.

“Until the Israeli regime fully withdraws from Gaza, lifts the blockade, and ends its campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing — until Palestine is entirely liberated — our solidarity will not stop,” PSP declared.

Protesters later marched from Gwanghwamun through Insadong and Jonggak to the area near Cheonggyecheon, where the Israeli Embassy in Seoul is located.

