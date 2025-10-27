Italian police violently suppress massive pro-Palestine demonstration in Rome

AhlulBayt News Agency: Italian police violently suppressed a massive pro-Palestine demonstration in the capital Rome last Friday evening, using batons and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

A large crowd gathered in solidarity with Palestine and to denounce the “genocidal war” in Gaza. Protesters raised anti-Zionist slogans and demanded the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador, holding signs such as “Zionism is a danger to the world” and “The Israeli Ambassador must be expelled from Italy.” They also chanted “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The demonstrators attempted to march towards the location of the Rome Film Festival, passing near the Israeli Embassy, but police forces blocked their path. The police intervened using force, initially with batons and then with pressurized water, citing the lack of a prior permit for the march.

