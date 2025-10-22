Italy opens criminal investigation into abuse of Gaza flotilla activists

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rome’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has officially opened a criminal investigation into serious violations committed against members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian initiative aimed at challenging the Israeli blockade of Gaza. The probe, led by prosecutors Lucia Lotti and Stefano Opilio, includes charges of attempted murder, piracy, torture, shipwreck, and unlawful detention.

The investigation was triggered by formal complaints filed by flotilla participants, including a detailed 17-page submission by Italian activist Antonio La Piccirella. The complaint documents drone strikes, illegal arrests, and physical abuse allegedly carried out by Israeli forces after the activists were intercepted and transferred to Ashdod port. Victims were reportedly stripped of their belongings, restrained with tight plastic zip ties, and forced to lie face down for extended periods.

The case currently targets unknown individuals and seeks accountability for what lawyers have described as “gratuitous violence” against a peaceful mission. Legal representatives of the flotilla hailed the investigation as a critical step toward justice and international recognition of the abuses suffered.

Prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi may summon flotilla members to provide testimony regarding their treatment at sea and in Israeli custody. Due to the international nature and political sensitivity of the case, formal authorization from Italy’s Justice Ministry is required under Article 8 of the Criminal Code.

The Global Sumud Flotilla sailed in September 2025 to protest what organizers described as Israel’s “illegal blockade” of Gaza — a policy they say deliberately targets civilians and contributes to widespread starvation.

...................

End/ 257