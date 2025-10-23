Five people martyred in past 24 hours in Gaza: Health Ministry

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Wednesday that the total number of martyrs in Gaza has risen to 68,234 since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s attacks on October 7, 2023.

According to the ministry, five people were martyred and four others injured in the past 24 hours as a result of continued Israeli violations. Among the victims, one person was directly targeted, while four others were identified after their bodies were recovered.

According to Mehr, the ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under the rubble or on the streets, as rescue and civil defense teams face major obstacles in reaching them due to the difficult conditions on the ground.

Since the declaration of the ceasefire on October 11, 2025, Gaza’s Health Ministry has recorded 88 martyrs, 315 wounded, and 436 bodies recovered.

The statement also said that 30 unidentified bodies previously seized by the Israeli regime were recently handed over, bringing the total number of bodies returned to 195. So far, the families of 57 martyrs have identified their loved ones.

The total number of injured since the start of the conflict now stands at 170,373, the ministry added.

