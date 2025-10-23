Hamas plans 'largest' operation against Israeli-backed gangs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas is intensifying its security campaign against armed gangs and militias in Gaza that collaborate with the Israeli military, officials say, aiming to restore full control and stability across the strip.

A senior security source from Gaza’s Ministry of Interior has said that Hamas will soon launch its largest operation yet to dismantle remaining armed gangs that continue to work with the Israeli occupation forces, a report by Press TV reported.

Since the October 10 ceasefire, Hamas forces have been actively targeting these militias, successfully disarming several factions, including the notorious Doghmush clan in Gaza City.

However, some militias remain operating in areas still under Israeli control, notably the so-called “Popular Forces” led by Yasser Abu Shabab in eastern Rafah and the “Popular Army” headed by Ashraf al-Mansi in northern Gaza.

These groups have been identified as collaborators, receiving arms, funding, and logistical support from the Israeli military.

“The number of gang members collaborating with the occupation is now limited to a few hundred across Gaza, excluding the Abu Shabab militia, which alone has around 2,000 members,” the security official said.

“These groups have been implicated in kidnappings, assassinations, sabotage, and providing armed cover for Israeli forces.”

Recent intelligence gathered through interrogations reveals the extent of coordination between these militias and the Israeli army, including carrying out security sweeps and attacks on resistance fighters.

“Militia members often attempt raids near Israeli positions, but Hamas security forces confront and neutralize them,” the official added.

The Israeli army has acknowledged Hamas’s reassertion of control over areas it withdrew from, with local militias reportedly disbanded or defeated, except for the persistent Abu Shabab group.

The Interior Ministry noted that al-Mansi’s “Popular Army,” active near the northern Erez Crossing, is the weakest faction and operates under close Israeli protection, complicating Hamas’s efforts to confront them directly.

Hamas’s crackdown has involved seizing large quantities of weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns, ammunition, and vehicles supplied by Israel to these militias.

Although these groups receive only small arms, their leadership obtains funds, advanced supplies, and direct orders from Israeli soldiers for operations targeting Palestinians and resistance members.

Several high-profile kidnappings have been linked to these militias, including the abduction of Dr. Marwan al-Hums, head of Gaza’s Health Ministry hospitals, and his daughter, further underscoring their threat to Gaza’s internal security.

Despite the West's criticism of Hamas’s security campaign, many local tribal leaders and communities have expressed support, viewing it as essential to ending collaboration with Israel and preserving Gaza’s sovereignty.

The Hamas security source said an amnesty window was offered to militia members willing to disarm and surrender, except those involved in killings or torture. The period officially ended last Sunday, but operations continue.

“In the coming days, we will launch our largest security campaign yet, targeting multiple areas where these groups remain,” the official said. “Our goal is to eliminate all collaborators and ensure peace and security for the people of Gaza.”

Hamas officials and Gaza security sources say the Israeli military, and elements within the US policy apparatus are seeking to use these militias as proxies to undermine Hamas’s authority and fracture Gaza after the ceasefire — an effort they failed through months‑long Israeli military invasion.

Last Thursday, US President Donald Trump warned that he would endorse attacks on Hamas, effectively breaking the ceasefire, if it continues to target gangs and Israeli collaborators in Gaza.

“If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

The threats against Hamas appear to signal an about-face from Trump, who earlier in the week suggested that he was fine with the group’s crackdown on gangs in the Palestinian territory.

