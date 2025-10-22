Netanyahu Fires Security Adviser Over Gaza Dispute

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his top security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, who had advocated for an investigation into Tel Aviv’s “terrible failure of October 7.”

Hanegbi announced his resignation on Tuesday evening, stating that Netanyahu had informed him of plans to appoint a new adviser.

“In light of this, my term as national security adviser and head of the National Security Council ends today,” Hanegbi said in a public statement.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Gil Reich, the deputy head of the National Security Council, will serve as acting head of the council.

Sources close to Netanyahu told Israeli media that Hanegbi’s removal was due to sharp disagreements over the war on Gaza.

Hanegbi reportedly supported a “partial agreement” with Hamas and opposed a full military reoccupation of Gaza City.

He had publicly accepted responsibility for Israel’s failure to prevent Hamas’s unprecedented attack on October 7, 2023, and called for a thorough inquiry to restore public confidence.

/129