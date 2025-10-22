Sheikh Qassem: One of blessings of this era is that Imam Khamenei is among us

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah’s secretary-general says the Israeli regime’s boastful bloodletting across the region cannot guarantee its securing a future for itself.

Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks during a ceremony entitled to unveiling of Singing and Music, a book featuring observations by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on Tuesday.

“Netanyahu can say he kills everywhere, but he cannot say he has stabilized and that the future belongs to the Israeli entity,” the resistance leader stated.

Sheikh Qassem’s remarks concerned the Israeli premier’s regular boast about the regime’s advancing its deadly and expansionist ambitions at will and across whatever territory of its choosing.

The Hezbollah leader, however, underlined that the regime had failed to achieve its objectives in Lebanon, despite broad international complicity.

In 2023, the regime markedly escalated its deadly aggression against the country in response to Hezbollah’s determined and back-to-back solidarity operations in support of the Gaza Strip, which had come under a war of genocide by Tel Aviv.

The strikes would exponentially target sensitive and strategic sites across the occupied Palestinian territories, and eventually forced the regime to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in November last year.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that Lebanon’s stability was contingent upon halting Israeli violations and aggression, and warned about the country being dragged by the United States into Tel Aviv’s so-called “Greater Israel” scheme.

The scheme – which calls for territorial expansion encompassing Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and parts of Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia – ultimately serves the US’s imperial interests, he additionally cautioned.

The official warned the Trump administration and its special envoy, Tom Barrack, against their continued threats targeting Lebanon and attempts to make it part of the scheme.

The resistance leader was referring, in part, to Washington’s growing pressure on Beirut to disarm Hezbollah.

He, however, asserted that Lebanon “will not give Israel or America what they want as long as there is a proud and resilient people willing to sacrifice.”

The official reaffirmed that Hezbollah’s weapons were an integral part of Lebanon’s strength and sovereignty, emphasizing that the regime did not want a strong Lebanon.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Qassem cautioned that the American intervention in Lebanon and the region “is extremely malicious,” describing Washington as the primary force “leading genocide and massacres.”

He dismissed Donald Trump’s recent performance at a summit held in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt as a “display of domination, not peace,” referring to the US president’s using the event to glorify a “peace” plan that he claims is aimed at ending the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Qassem commended the publication involving Ayatollah Khamenei’s thoughts, appreciating the Leader for momentous influence across the Muslim world and said: “One of the blessings of this era is that Imam Khamenei is among us.” He described the current stage in the struggle against "Israel" as “marked by both pain and hope,” asserting that "Israel" has not and will not achieve its objectives.



