One civilian killed in Israeli drone attack on southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: A man was killed on Wednesday morning in the southern Lebanese town of Ain Qana after an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle, according to local media reports.

Israeli occupation continues to carry out attacks across Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024, striking civilian areas and infrastructure in southern towns, the Bekaa Valley, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. The ongoing Israeli strikes have caused numerous civilian casualties and drawn widespread condemnation from both Lebanese officials and the international community.

