  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

One civilian killed in Israeli drone attack on southern Lebanon

22 October 2025 - 17:21
News ID: 1741541
Source: Yemen Press
One civilian killed in Israeli drone attack on southern Lebanon

A man was killed on Wednesday morning in the southern Lebanese town of Ain Qana after an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle, according to local media reports.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A man was killed on Wednesday morning in the southern Lebanese town of Ain Qana after an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle, according to local media reports.

Israeli occupation continues to carry out attacks across Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024, striking civilian areas and infrastructure in southern towns, the Bekaa Valley, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. The ongoing Israeli strikes  have caused numerous civilian casualties and drawn widespread condemnation from both Lebanese officials and the international community.

...................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha