Shia Cleric: Israel is Defeated, and Blood of Oppressed Palestinians Marks a Historic Victory

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, the Central Secretary for Media of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan and the provincial organizer for Sindh, while addressing the regional convention of ISO Pakistan in Nawabshah, said:

"Israel has already been defeated, and the pure blood of the oppressed Palestinians has written the greatest victory in history."

He said that the sacred blood of the martyrs of the Resistance Front has made the issue of Palestine the biggest global issue of our time.

He further said that today, the nations of the world clearly recognize the oppression and truthfulness of the Resistance Front, as well as the deception, cruelty, and brutality of Israel and America. The great martyrs of Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Gaza, and Palestine have testified to the truth with their blood and have exposed the ugly faces of America and Israel before the world.

Allama Maqsood Domki said that Israel has lost this war, while the freedom fighters of Gaza and Palestine have won. Eventually, Israel will have to give up its illegitimate occupation of Palestine.

He added that those hypocrites who betrayed the martyrs of Gaza and Palestine and became allies of America and Israel are traitors — and the time for their accountability is near.

Allama Domki made it clear that those hypocrites who, under the guise of Islam, consider Jews and Christians as their protectors have turned their backs on the clear teachings of the Holy Quran.

He concluded by saying that the time has come for the Muslim Ummah to unite — with Qur’anic insight, unity, and a firm commitment to resistance — for the liberation of the First Qibla, Al-Aqsa Mosque.

