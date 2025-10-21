Former Pakistani Minister calls for IAEA oversight of Israel’s nuclear activities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former Pakistani Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has criticized the Trump administration for enabling Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal, saying that Iran now holds the legitimate right to advance its nuclear program following the expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

In a statement on Monday, Mazari — a well-known political and defense analyst — said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) effectively lost its validity after then-U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal during his first term in office. She added that, rather than honoring their obligations, European countries continued to pressure Tehran with additional and unjustified demands.

According to IRNA, Mazari stressed that the nuclear agreement had a ten-year validity period and officially expired on October 18, 2025, meaning Iran is now legally entitled to pursue its nuclear objectives.

She also urged the international community to place Israel’s nuclear activities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) oversight and to take concrete steps toward dismantling its secret nuclear weapons program.

“The Israeli regime, especially with Trump back in office, represents the gravest threat to global peace and humanity,” Mazari warned.

She further emphasized that despite years of political pressure and unfounded Western accusations, Iran has remained committed to its JCPOA obligations, while the United States’ withdrawal in 2018 brought diplomatic efforts to a standstill.

....................

End/ 257