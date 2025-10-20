Pakistani Shia cleric: Voice of Islamic Ummah for Palestine must remain unwavering

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) Ulema Council of Pakistan, Hojatoleslam Syed Hasnain Abbas Gardizi, has stressed that the voice of the Islamic Ummah in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation must remain strong and unwavering.

Speaking about the recent ceasefire between the Zionist regime and Palestinian resistance groups, Gardizi underlined that the truce does not mark the end of the struggle nor the fading of the Palestinian cause.

He warned against the Zionist regime’s deceptive record in international dealings, saying, “Israel has the longest history of violating international treaties and UN resolutions. Its entire existence is built on deceit, violence, and broken promises.” Gardizi described the latest ceasefire as potentially another political maneuver aimed at misleading global public opinion.

The senior cleric further emphasized the duty of the guarantor countries of the ceasefire, calling on them to ensure that the Zionist regime abides by the agreement and to firmly uphold the human and national rights of the Palestinian people.

Gardizi stressed that the ceasefire must not lead to complacency or the neglect of the Palestinian cause, asserting that the liberation of Palestine and the defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque are matters of faith, belief, and dignity for the entire Islamic world.

“As long as the Palestinian people are denied their legitimate right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state, the struggle against occupation and oppression will continue,” he said.

Condemning the Zionist regime’s atrocities, Gardizi described Israel as “a symbol of tyranny, genocide, and barbarism,” and called on the international community to awaken its conscience. He urged countries that claim to champion human rights to stop siding with oppressors and instead extend real support to the suffering Palestinian nation.

