Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan Hosts Reception for Shia Cleric in Jacobabad

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulana Ghulam Abbas Karmi, a leader of Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnat hosted a dignified reception and dinner at Jamia Masjid Town Hall Jacobabad in honour of Allama Maqsood Ali Domki — Central Secretary for Media and Publication and Provincial Organizer (Sindh) of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan.

Several notable personalities such as Nazir Hussain Jafari (District President of MWM), Ustad Khadim Hussain Brohi (Vice President), Imran Ali Haidari (City President), Ustad Muhammad Bakhsh Domki, Allama Saif Ali Domki (District President of Majlis Ulema Maktab-e-Ahlul Bayt), along with Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnat leaders Haji Mushtaq Ahmed, Haji Muhammad Ayub Leghari attended the event.

On this occasion, Maulana Ghulam Abbas Karmi presented Allama Maqsood Domki with a traditional Ajrak (a symbol of Sindhi culture) and gifted him the book “Mawaiz-e-Hasanah” authored by Hazrat Pir Muhammad Karamullah Madni Qadri Naqshbandi, also known as Dilbar Sain, the spiritual head of Khanqah Aaliyah Matli.

While speaking the gathering, Allama Maqsood Domki emphasized the importance of unity among Muslims, stating:

"Shia and Sunni are two arms of Islam. We are all brothers. Between us exists an atmosphere of Islamic fraternity, brotherhood, and love. Anti-Islam imperialist forces are trying to sow division and discord among Muslims, while the Quran and Sunnah teach us unity and togetherness."

He stressed that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Ahlul Bayt (AS) are symbols of unity for the Muslim Ummah.

He further said that the Holy Qur’an, the Kaaba, the noble companions (Sahaba), and Masjid Al-Aqsa are shining symbols of Muslim unity.

Allama Domki expressed deep sorrow over the ongoing genocide in Palestine, saying:

"In the past two years, nearly 70,000 innocent Muslims have been martyred in Palestine by the Zionist state of Israel, backed by the United States. Thousands of homes have been bombed and destroyed — a heartbreaking tragedy for humanity."

He made it clear:

"A ceasefire in Gaza must not mean forgiveness for those responsible for the massacre of 70,000 innocent lives. The blood spilled in Gaza is a debt upon the conscience of humanity."

He demanded that all those involved in Gaza gonocide— including Trump and Netanyahu — must be brought before the International Court of Justice.

"Trump’s speech in the Israeli Parliament, where he admitted to providing weapons for the massacre of Palestinians, is a clear confession of guilt. Instead of a Nobel Peace Prize, Trump deserves to be tried for crimes against humanity." he said.

Leader of Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnat Maulana Ghulam Abbas Karmi's emphasized unity, saying: