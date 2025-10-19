Prophet’s Teachings are Answer to Hate and Division: Jamiat Chief at Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at the Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Thursday, he said the solution to all the problems before the nation — including the many divisive and misleading ideologies — lies in the blessed life and teachings of the Prophet.

The conference was organised under the aegis of the Kanpur unit of Jamiat, with the patronage of Darul Uloom Deoband rector Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani and under the supervision of Qazi-e-Shahar Hafiz Abdul Quddus Hadi.

Besides Maulana Madani, Mufti Nomani, Maulana Syed Bilal Abdul Hai Hasani Nadvi and Mufti Mohammad Saleh Hasani Saharanpuri also addressed the conference.

Maulana Madani said the seeds of hatred have now grown into large trees, and clouds of narrow-mindedness, prejudice, and communal hostility hover all around. Mischievous elements are distorting the pure teachings of Islam. But Muslims, he said, must respond with patience, tolerance, and love in accordance with the Prophet’s teachings. “Our response should not be hatred, but love, because that was the Prophet’s way and also the command of Almighty Allah,” he said.

Maulana Madani further asserted that today every issue is being given a religious colour to target a particular community. “By setting aside justice and the rule of law and taking one-sided actions, an attempt is being made to show that the constitutional and legal rights of minorities, especially Muslims, have been taken away,” he said.

He lamented that people are being taught to hate one another in the name of caste, religion, and sect. “The truth is that all of us are the descendants of one Adam, one Manu — the creation of one Creator. Islam commands justice, fairness, and goodness toward people of every religion, every class, and every human being,” he said.

Maulana Madani emphasised that the Prophet not only acted justly with his supporters but also showed kindness to his enemies who persecuted him. “We must adopt the same example. The only way to save humanity is to follow the teachings of the Prophet. If Muslims revive the true teachings of Islam through their speech, actions, and conduct, the flames of hatred can be extinguished,” he said.

“The Prophet said: You cannot be a true believer until you love for your neighbour what you love for yourself. This is the message that India needs the most today,” Maulana Madani said.

In his address, Rector of Darul Uloom Deoband Mufti Nomani said misleading ideas and mischief have now reached every home. “Therefore, every madrasa should establish a Majlis-e-Tahaffuz-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (committee for the protection of the belief in the Finality of Prophethood) to respond to such doubts and misconceptions,” he said.

Maulana Syed Bilal Nadvi said that Tawheed (monotheism), Risalat (belief in the Prophet), and Akhirat (belief in the Hereafter) are the three foundational beliefs of Islam, and the doctrine of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (Finality of Prophethood) is their backbone.

Mufti Mohammad Saleh Hasani Saharanpuri said that the perfection of Islam and the fact that Prophet Muhammad is the last prophet is a great blessing and favour from Allah upon the Muslim Ummah.