Gaza Ceasefire Not About Palestinian Rights, But Containing China: Indian Political Analyst

AhlulBayt News Agency: Professor Adam Husain explained that the ceasefire is more about the United States trying to maintain its influence in the region and distancing Middle Eastern countries from China.

The report states that the U.S. is concerned about China’s growing economic and diplomatic influence in the region. Because of this, America is seeking to rebuild strong relations with countries like Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and others.

Professor Husain noted that while the ceasefire may temporarily stop the fighting, it does not address the real issues facing the Palestinian people — such as freedom, land, and justice. He emphasized that peace driven solely by political interests, while ignoring people's rights, cannot lead to lasting peace.