Gaza Ceasefire Not About Palestinian Rights, But Containing China: Indian Political Analyst

18 October 2025 - 10:53
India’s well-known political analyst, Professor Adam Husain, has said that a new report shows the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Gaza is not aimed at securing Palestinian rights, but is actually part of America’s political strategy in the Middle East.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Professor Adam Husain explained that the ceasefire is more about the United States trying to maintain its influence in the region and distancing Middle Eastern countries from China.

The report states that the U.S. is concerned about China’s growing economic and diplomatic influence in the region. Because of this, America is seeking to rebuild strong relations with countries like Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and others.

Professor Husain noted that while the ceasefire may temporarily stop the fighting, it does not address the real issues facing the Palestinian people — such as freedom, land, and justice. He emphasized that peace driven solely by political interests, while ignoring people's rights, cannot lead to lasting peace.

