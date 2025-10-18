Hamas calls on mediators to follow up on implementation of ceasefire agreement

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas Movement called on mediators on Friday to follow up on the implementation of the remaining provisions of the ceasefire agreement that ended two years of aggression on Gaza, according to Reuters.

The movement affirmed its commitment to the terms of the agreement, including the handover of the remains of all deceased Israeli prisoners, noting that extracting some bodies buried under the rubble of tunnels and destroyed buildings will be required heavy equipment, the entry of which is prohibited by the occupation.

It warned that any delay in the handover process would be the responsibility of the Netanyahu government, which has obstructed the provision of the necessary resources. The movement also stressed the need to complete the formation of a community support committee to govern the Gaza Strip.

This came after Hamas released 20 live prisoners in exchange for “Israel”‘s release of approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, while the movement has only handed over nine of the 28 bodies.

