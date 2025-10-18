Massive march staged in Saada reaffirming Yemen’s principled stance on Palestinian cause

AhlulBayt News Agency: A massive march was held on Friday in the province of Saada in unprecedented crowds in response to the call of Ansarallah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi.

In the march, Participants affirmed their adherence to the path of jihad and sacrifice, emphasizing that the blood of the martyrs is a source of pride and an incentive to continue on the path in the face of challenges.

They saluted the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” describing it as “the first round of the conflict, praising the sacrifices of the leaders in support of Gaza.

The protesters called for the commemoration of the martyred Major General Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, the former Chief of the General Staff, stressing that the blood of the martyrs will not be in vain.

The crowd also expressed its pride in participating in support of Gaza and the resistance, reaffirming Yemen’s principled stance on the Palestinian cause and its combat readiness.

The march clarified the role of Al-Ghamari and his comrades in inflicting a humiliating defeat on “the Zionist enemy, America, and Britain. The crowd called on the peoples of the nation to “return sincerely and practically to the Holy Quran.”



