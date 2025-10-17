  1. Home
Yemeni armed forces chief of staff martyred in Israeli attacks

17 October 2025
IRNA
The Israeli regime killed the top Yemeni commander in its latest airstrikes on Yemen.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced that their Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari was killed in Israeli airstrikes, alongside several companions and his 13-year-old son, Hussein.

The Yemeni military said in a televised statement that General al-Ghamari was martyred while carrying out duties in support of Palestine. The statement described him and his comrades as steadfast mujahideen committed to their cause with deep knowledge and experience.

Despite the loss, the Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized that military operations have continued unabated.

"The barrage of rockets and drones has not faltered, and the military apparatus remains fully operational," the statement said.

It added that attacks against the "criminal enemy" have intensified, warning that the war is ongoing and that the Zionist enemy will face consequences for its actions.

