Large Popular Marches in Several Yemeni Provinces Affirming Ongoing Support for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Large popular marches were staged on Friday in several squares of the Yemeni provinces, including the capital Sanaa, to show solidarity with Palestine.

In the marches, held under the slogan "Two Years of Giving... Fidelity to Martyrs' Blood," the crowds affirmed their steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and their continued struggle and sacrifice.

They carried banners bearing slogans and direct messages against the Zionist occupation and American support, as well as against the so-called “Trump Plan”.

The participants renewed their pledge to follow in the footsteps of the martyrs, emphasizing their readiness to support and assist the Palestinian people and their resistance.

The crowds also praised the jihadist role of Maj. Gen. Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff, emphasizing the remembrance of the martyred leaders, most notably Yahya Sinwar, pledging to remain steadfast in their principled positions regarding Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The masses supporting Palestine noted that they would continue to monitor developments in Gaza and get prepared to return if the enemy to resume its treachery or breach of promise.

The Yemeni protesters reiterated their firm dedication to the path of Allah and the continuation of a sacred jihad against the criminal Zionist enemy, renewing their full support for Gaza and its resistance movement.

■Sa'ada province witnessed 45 mass rallies.

■Al-Hodeidah province witnessed 317 mass rallies.

■Hajjah province witnessed 352 mass rallies.

■Dhamar province witnessed 55 mass rallies.

■Amran province witnessed 131 mass rallies.

■Rimah province witnessed 80 mass rallies.

■Marib province witnessed 19 mass rallies.

■Ibb province witnessed 380 mass rallies.

■Al-Jawf province witnessed 50 mass rallies.

■Taiz province witnessed 93 mass rallies.



