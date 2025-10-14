Yemen President Reaffirms Support for Gaza Amid Ceasefire Implementation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni government has reiterated its unwavering support for the Palestinian people in Gaza, following the recent ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Mahdi al-Mashat, President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, made these remarks during a speech commemorating the 62nd anniversary of the Yemeni revolution on Monday.

Mashat urged Arab and Islamic nations to adopt a unified position in response to Israel’s ongoing violations against countries in the region.

He emphasized that Yemen will remain vigilant in monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Mashat also warned that Yemen stands prepared to respond to any developments that may arise concerning the Gaza truce.

He paid tribute to those who have supported the Palestinian cause, particularly Lebanon’s Hezbollah, as well as the people of Iraq and Iran.

Mashat lauded global voices that have condemned what he described as Israel’s acts of genocide and starvation in Gaza.

He expressed gratitude to nations that have cut diplomatic ties with Israel or imposed punitive sanctions against it.

Mashat declared Yemen’s commitment to enhancing its military capabilities across all domains to counter advanced enemy technologies.

He stated that this military development is part of Yemen’s broader strategy of readiness and deterrence in the face of ongoing aggression against the nation and the region.

He concluded by affirming Yemen's determination to defend its sovereignty until every inch of its territory is reclaimed and all occupying forces are expelled.