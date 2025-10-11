Yemenis Rally Nationwide in Support of Gaza Ceasefire and Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis staged nationwide demonstrations, expressing their readiness to confront any Israeli delay in implementing the ceasefire agreement with Hamas aimed at ending the war on Gaza.

On Friday, Yemenis organized mass rallies coinciding with the announcement of the ceasefire in Gaza, celebrating the resilience and resistance of the Palestinian people.

Large gatherings took place across the country, including in Sa’ada province in northern Yemen, under the slogan “Al-Aqsa Flood: Two Years of Jihad and Sacrifice Until Victory.”

Protesters voiced skepticism toward the Israeli regime’s promises, asserting that temporary agreements do not eliminate the need for ongoing national preparedness.

They warned that Israel may use stalling tactics and deceptive maneuvers, and stressed the importance of remaining alert and continuing field activity and practical training.

In their official statement, demonstrators affirmed that Palestinian resistance—supported by Yemenis and other Muslim nations—has successfully countered Israeli-American schemes aimed at crushing Palestinian defiance.

The statement honored those who gave their lives for Gaza, especially Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran, and resistance groups in Iraq.

It also condemned governments and powers that either plotted against Palestine or failed to fulfill their responsibilities toward the Palestinian cause.

