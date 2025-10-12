Lebanon condemns Israeli aggression, cites violation of UN Resolution 1701

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned ongoing Israeli attacks on its territory, calling them a “blatant violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which outlines the cessation of hostilities between the two sides.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry denounced Israel’s continued and repeated acts of aggression, the latest of which targeted the village of Al-Mansouri in the southern Sidon region.

According to IRNA, the statement said the Israeli regime’s persistent shelling and attacks constitute a clear breach of international law and efforts to maintain peace, accusing Tel Aviv of deliberately hindering reconstruction efforts in southern Lebanon.

Earlier this week, an Israeli quadcopter carried out four consecutive strikes on the town of Houla on October 8, including the shelling of a local café, in what Lebanese sources described as part of Israel’s ongoing border violations.

The ministry warned that such attacks, continuing since the November 2024 ceasefire, highlight the fragility of the truce and the ongoing threat to civilians in the south.

