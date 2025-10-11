Israeli forces kill young Palestinian in Jenin

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have killed a young Palestinian man in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials say, in the latest deadly violence by the regime’s forces in the occupied territory.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), reported that medics transferred the body of a youth, who was killed after being shot in the abdomen and neck by live fire of Israeli forces in the city of Jenin late on Friday.

Local sources reported that Israeli troops raided several neighborhoods in Jenin, opened fire at residents, and shot and killed a Palestinian youth.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the victim as 25-year-old Mohammad Adnan Salameh.

A 15-year-old child was also struck and injured by a live bullet in his lower extremities near the Cinema Roundabout, and was transferred to hospital by PRCS crews.

Early on Saturday, a young Palestinian man was shot by Israeli occupation forces, while six others, including two women, were abducted from various parts of al-Khalil governorate in southern Lebanon.

Local and security sources told WAFA that a young man was shot in the thigh by Israeli troops near his home in the village of Tabqa.

The occupation forces prevented an ambulance from reaching him, leaving him to bleed for approximately an hour before PRCS medics transported him to Dura Governmental Hospital for treatment, where his injury was described as moderate.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has intensified its aggression towards Palestinians throughout the West Bank, following the initiation of a genocidal conflict against the Gaza Strip.

Since the beginning of the war, hundreds of Palestinians have lost their lives and thousands more have sustained injuries due to actions taken by Israeli settlers or military forces across the occupied territory.

Over 700,000 Israelis reside in more than 230 settlements established since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The global community considers the settlements to be unlawful according to international law and the Geneva Conventions, as they are built on occupied territories.

