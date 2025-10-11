Gaza City Mayor: Every street damaged, 85% of heavy machinery destroyed

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza City Mayor Yahya Al-Sarraj said on Saturday that every street in Gaza has been damaged by Israeli bombardment, and reopening the city is a highly complex process due to the lack of advanced equipment.

In a press statement, Al-Sarraj stated that more than 85% of Gaza’s heavy machinery has been destroyed by Israeli attacks, severely hindering efforts to repair roads and infrastructure across the city.

He added that the municipality has submitted a three-phase reconstruction plan for Gaza’s local governments, which has been discussed with international organizations in hopes of securing support.

....................

End/ 257