Palestinian Resistance Factions Call Gaza Ceasefire a Defeat for Israeli Occupation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement, the Islamic Jihad Movement, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) have described the ceasefire agreement over the Gaza Strip as a “political and security failure for the Israeli occupation’s schemes,” particularly its plan to displace the population from their lands.

In a joint statement issued Friday evening, the resistance factions said, “The agreement represents a partial step towards easing our people’s suffering and securing the release of hundreds of brave prisoners from Israeli jails. It also reflects the resilience of the resistance, the unity of our national stance, and our people’s determination to achieve freedom and dignity.”

“Despite the occupation’s continuous efforts to sabotage the negotiations and obstruct the agreement, and Netanyahu’s attempts to prolong the war and suppress any chance of ending the aggression, the Palestinian negotiating delegation remained focused on the interests of our people,” the factions affirmed.

They described the first phase of the ceasefire agreement as a “crucial step towards halting the war on Gaza and ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces.”

“As we entered this negotiation path amid a genocidal war, our eyes remained fixed on the suffering of our people, who are enduring unprecedented horrors of killing, destruction, extermination, and starvation. Despite the overwhelming bias favoring the occupation, we acted with deep national responsibility, aiming to open a new horizon for life in Gaza and for our steadfast people who remain deeply rooted in its land,” the statement continued.

The factions also noted their extensive efforts to secure the release of all Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, including leaders of the Captive Movement, but said that Israel refused to release many of them.

They paid tribute to the people of Gaza, “who have faced the most horrific Israeli crimes with legendary resilience and steadfastness.”

