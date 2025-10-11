Gaza Hospitals Receive 152 Civilian Bodies Amid Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday, hospitals across the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 152 civilians, including individuals recovered from beneath the rubble, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Although the ceasefire officially began on October 10, 2025, the Gaza health ministry reported that 16 civilians were martyred in Israeli airstrikes carried out after the ceasefire took effect.

One additional citizen was declared dead after succumbing to injuries sustained in a previous Israeli attack.

Meanwhile, search and recovery operations continue in various areas of the Gaza Strip to locate and retrieve the bodies of more martyrs who remain missing.

