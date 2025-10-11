Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians begin returning to Gaza as ceasefire goes into effect

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of thousands of forcibly displaced Palestinians began returning to their destroyed and abandoned homes in Gaza City following the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, as a ceasefire agreement officially took effect at 12:00 local time (10:00 BST) on Friday.

Palestinian sources confirmed that several displaced families had reached Gaza City after the reopening of Al-Rashid and Salah Al-Din roads, amid warnings of unexploded ordnance in areas previously occupied by Zionist forces.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) confirmed, in a statement, that the ceasefire had entered into force at noon and that its troops had redeployed along new operational lines in accordance with the ceasefire and prisoner-exchange agreement.

The statement added that movement between southern and northern Gaza is now permitted via Al-Rashid and Salah al-Din roads, marking the first unrestricted passage in months.

